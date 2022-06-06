Kerala Reports 2 Confirmed Norovirus Cases This Month

Kerala has so far reported two confirmed cases of Norovirus in June among school-going children in Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, according to health officials.
Health officials said that the state surveillance office in Kerala has been asked to submit a detailed report, which will be handed over to them shortly, reported ANI.
As many as 685 million cases of Norovirus are reported annually including 200 million cases among children under the age of five, officials informed.
The first registered outbreak of Norovirus was reported in the Alappuzha district of the state in June, 2021. As many as 950 cases of acute diarrheal diseases linked to the virus had been reported last year from the Alappuzha municipality and nearby panchayats.
Officials further said that the outbreak had lasted for about a month and a half and was the first documented Norovirus outbreak in Kerala.
It was found that the disease was self-limiting though it was rapidly spreading, according to the documentation, with over 92 per cent of the patients requiring OPD care. The source of the spread of the infection was traced back to contaminated water.
It may be noted that the Norovirus is a viral illness and is the most common reason behind acute gastroenteritis around the world. Studies suggest that the infection is associated with intestinal inflammation and malnutrition and it may cause long-term morbidity.