Kerala Reports 2 Confirmed Norovirus Cases This Month

Kerala has so far reported two confirmed cases of Norovirus in June among school-going children in Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, according to health officials.

Health officials said that the state surveillance office in Kerala has been asked to submit a detailed report, which will be handed over to them shortly, reported ANI.

As many as 685 million cases of Norovirus are reported annually including 200 million cases among children under the age of five, officials informed.

The first registered outbreak of Norovirus was reported in the Alappuzha district of the state in June, 2021. As many as 950 cases of acute diarrheal diseases linked to the virus had been reported last year from the Alappuzha municipality and nearby panchayats.