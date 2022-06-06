BJP President JP Nadda To Visit West Bengal

The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in West Bengal on June 7 for a two-day visit.

According to reports, the BJP president will be holding several closed door meetings on June 8 and June 9 with party leaders.

It may be noted that several leaders have left the party recently. Former Union minister Babul Supriyo changed allegiances to join rival Trinamool Congress (TMC) and is serving as the member of Legislative Assembly from Ballygunge.

Arjun Singh, the BJP Lok Sabha MP Barrackpore also joined the Trinamool Congress expressing his displeasure over how the BJP leadership handled the state.