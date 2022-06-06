BJP President JP Nadda To Visit West Bengal

The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda will arrive in West Bengal on June 7 for a two-day visit.
According to reports, the BJP president will be holding several closed door meetings on June 8 and June 9 with party leaders.
It may be noted that several leaders have left the party recently. Former Union minister Babul Supriyo changed allegiances to join rival Trinamool Congress (TMC) and is serving as the member of Legislative Assembly from Ballygunge.
Arjun Singh, the BJP Lok Sabha MP Barrackpore also joined the Trinamool Congress expressing his displeasure over how the BJP leadership handled the state.
Nadda will also visit and address a couple of programs during the visit from the Chuchura and Chandannagar areas of West Bengal on June 8. He will address the state executive meeting and hold meetings with the state leadership of the BJP.
He will then visit Belur Math on the next day. Later Nadda will be part of meetings with the MPs and MLAs of the party and will also hold a Karyakarta Sammelan followed by a Nagrik Sammelan meeting in Kolkata.
The party recently appointed a new state president Sukanta Majumdar who replaced Dilip Ghosh. Union minister Amit Shah had also visited last month where he held several important meetings.