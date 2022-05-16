L R Bishnoi To Take Over As Next DGP Of Meghalaya

It may be noted the Bishnoi was serving as the special director general of police in Assam.

A 1991 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Bishnoi also has a post-graduate in veterinary sciences.

He will be replacing Idashisha Nongrang, the acting DGP of the state.

Speaking after his appointment, Bishnoi said, “I have not decided yet when to take over but will come once the Assam Government releases me from my service.”