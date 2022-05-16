National

L R Bishnoi To Take Over As Next DGP Of Meghalaya

It may be noted the Bishnoi was serving as the special director general of police in Assam.
IPS officer Lajja Ram Bishnoi appointed the DGP of Meghalaya
Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Lajja Ram Bishnoi was on Monday appointed as the director-general of police (DGP) of Meghalaya.

An official statement on his appointment read, “From amongst the empanelled list of IPS Officers duly recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its meeting held on 9th February, 2022 and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Dr. Lajja Ram Bishnoi IPS (RR 1991), Special Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Meghalaya, Shillong in the Apex Scale of Pay (Level 17) in the Pay Matrix with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.”

It may be noted the Bishnoi was serving as the special director general of police in Assam.

A 1991 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Bishnoi also has a post-graduate in veterinary sciences.

He will be replacing Idashisha Nongrang, the acting DGP of the state.

Speaking after his appointment, Bishnoi said, “I have not decided yet when to take over but will come once the Assam Government releases me from my service.”

