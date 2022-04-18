Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SC Cancels Bail Plea of Ashish Mishra

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra’s bail cancelled by the Supreme Court on Monday in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The court directed him to surrender within a week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana set aside the Allahabad High Court which granted bail to Ashish Mishra.

The apex court held that the Allahabad High Court order is not sustainable. The top court also observed that victims were not heard while considering the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in Allahabad High Court.

The matter was remanded back to the Allahabad High Court by the Supreme Court to hear the issue afresh.

The order was reserved by a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana on April 4 after hearing all the parties.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government had said that it is a grave offence but accused Ashish Mishra is not a flight risk.

He further submitted that it is a serious case as five people have died. "It is a matter of trial," he said.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking the cancellation of bail of Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, granted by the Allahabad High Court on February 10.

The SC-appointed committee has recommended preferring the appeal to cancel the bail of Ashish Mishra.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for petitioners, had urged the Supreme Court should set aside the order of the Allahabad High Court granting bail to Mishra, reported news agency ANI.

Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Ashish Mishra, justified the Allahabad High Court order.

Senior Advocate Jethmalani had submitted that all witnesses are under police protection and there is no possibility of witness tampering.

He had also apprised the Court that the state has vehemently opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in Allahabad High Court.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for petitioners, had submitted that the order of Allahabad HC suffered from complete non-application of mind.

