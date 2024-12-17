Law Minister Tables ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday introduced the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, marking a significant step toward implementing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. The initiative seeks to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across the country.

Alongside the constitutional amendment, Meghwal also moved to introduce amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. These changes are aimed at aligning assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous election framework.

The move, however, drew sharp criticism from the opposition. Congress MP Manish Tewari opposed the bill, arguing that it challenges the core principles of the Constitution. “Beyond the seventh schedule of the Constitution is the basic structure doctrine, which spells out that there are certain features of the Constitution beyond the amending power of the House. The essential features are federalism and the structure of our democracy. Therefore, the bills moved by the Minister of Law and Justice are an absolute assault on the basic structure of the Constitution and are beyond the legislative competence of the House," Tewari said.

Earlier in the day, Tewari submitted a formal notice objecting to the introduction of the bill. “My objections to the proposed bill are based on serious concerns regarding constitutionalism and constitutionality,” he stated.

The proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept has triggered a heated debate, with the government pushing for electoral reforms while the opposition raises concerns over its impact on federalism and democratic processes.