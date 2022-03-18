LeT Terror Module Busted By J&K Police, 6 Held

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module and arrested six terrorist associates in Pulwama.

According to the police, initial probe has revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists, reported ANI.

