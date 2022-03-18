LeT Terror Module Busted By J&K Police, 6 Held

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module and arrested six terrorist associates in Pulwama.
According to the police, initial probe has revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists, reported ANI.
Earlier on Tuesday, firing broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir in which one terrorist was killed.
The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet worte, “Encounter has started at Charsoo area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job.”
Four terrorists were killed and one was captured alive in separate counter-terrorism operations in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 12.