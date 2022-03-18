The Dalai Lama Makes 1st Public Appearance In 2 Years

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama appeared in front of public for the first time in about two years on Friday in Dharamshala. He had not made any public appearances since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.
The 14th Dalai Lama delivered teachings from the Jataka Tales followed by the ceremony for generating Bodhichitta (semkye) at the main Tibetan Temple Tsuglakhang, reported ANI.
While speaking at the gathering, he said that he was scheduled for a regular health check-up at Delhi but did not go as he was in fine health.
Tibetans in large numbers including monks, nuns, MPs, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president and his cabinet ministers in-exile for the spiritual discourse.
Tibetan Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme said, “This is a very beautiful day and we are getting to see His Holiness for more than two years. One of the most fortunate things about today is His Holiness said that he is fine and he is healthy. We pray for the long life of His Holiness. We are really feeling happy and blessed to see His Holiness healthy and fine.”
Sandra, a tourist from Romania who came to India for the first time and visited Dharamshala to catch a glimpse of the Dalai Lama said, “It is my first time in India and in Dharamshala. It is really wonderful to see him. It was his first teaching after the pandemic and it's wonderful to be here.”
Another foreign tourist, Velre, called it an auspicious occasion said, “We have gathered here to celebrate and pray for peace and happiness of all sentient beings.”