The Dalai Lama Makes 1st Public Appearance In 2 Years

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama appeared in front of public for the first time in about two years on Friday in Dharamshala. He had not made any public appearances since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

The 14th Dalai Lama delivered teachings from the Jataka Tales followed by the ceremony for generating Bodhichitta (semkye) at the main Tibetan Temple Tsuglakhang, reported ANI.

While speaking at the gathering, he said that he was scheduled for a regular health check-up at Delhi but did not go as he was in fine health.

Tibetans in large numbers including monks, nuns, MPs, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president and his cabinet ministers in-exile for the spiritual discourse.