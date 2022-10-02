LeT Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J&K

One terrorist linked to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter on Sunday that started at the Baskuchan area of Shopian.

According to ADGP Kashmir, the killed terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan of Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter. The search operation is going on and further details are underway.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian, on Sunday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier on Friday, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla.