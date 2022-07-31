India Record Biggest Victory In Men's Hockey, Beat Ghana 11-0 At CWG 22

Indian men's hockey team defeated Ghana 11-0 in the first pool match on Sunday in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG).
India emerged victorious in the pool B match played today, and in the process created history.
This is the biggest victory in men's hockey in CWG history. India opened the scoring in the first minute itself through Abhishek.
Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick for the men in blue, while Jugraj Singh scored a brace to steer the team to a comfortable victory in the first match.
The lead was doubled in the 10th minute by Harmanpreet and tripled soon after at 14 minute mark with Shamsher scoring one.
The game was soon over as Akashdeep and Jugraj added the fourth and the fifth before Harmanpreet scored again to make it six.
The other scorers Nilkanta, Varun and Mandeep with Jugraj and Harmanpreet striking once each again to make it 11-0 on the night.