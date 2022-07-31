India Record Biggest Victory In Men's Hockey, Beat Ghana 11-0 At CWG 22

Indian men's hockey team defeated Ghana 11-0 in the first pool match on Sunday in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG).

India emerged victorious in the pool B match played today, and in the process created history.

This is the biggest victory in men's hockey in CWG history. India opened the scoring in the first minute itself through Abhishek.

Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick for the men in blue, while Jugraj Singh scored a brace to steer the team to a comfortable victory in the first match.