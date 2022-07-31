Bad Day For Assam At CWG 22 As Shiva Thapa, Popy Hazarika Exit

India’s glorious run in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) hit a minor snag after back to back exits of Assam’s Popy Hazarika and Shiva Thapa from the tournament on Sunday.

On a day that saw Mizoram’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga win India’s second gold, it turned out to a disappointing outing for two of Assam’s athletes representing the country at the sporting event in Birmingham.

Both weightlifter Popy Hazarika and boxer Shiva Thapa ended their campaigns in disappointment and took their leaves from the tournament.

Popy Hazarika failed in her attempt to lift 107 kilograms in the women’s 59 kilograms category. This left her with a total lift of 183 kilograms and outside a podium finish.

She finished seventh after her combined total of the snatch and clean and jerk rounds could not guarantee a podium spot for her.

After failing to make successful lifts in the last two attempts of the snatch round, Hazarika made a recovery in the clean and jerk round and lifted 102kg but failed to lift 107kg in her third attempt, resulting in her bowing out.

This was also the first weightlifting event out of six for India which did not yield a medal.