Madhya Pradesh: 5 Women From Assam Held In Alleged Sex Racket

Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday detained five women from Assam for allegedly being involved in a sex racket in the state.

According to reports, the police raided a spa after receiving information of a sex racket being run from it. During the raid they arrested the owner and the manager of the spa from the premises and apprehended the five women.

Officials informed that the accused manager is a resident of Churhat in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, while they identified the women involved in the operations as residents of Assam and West Bengal.

The Women’s Police Station in-charge Rita Singh, while speaking about the case said that officials had raided the Crystal Spa Center in Makronia area of Sagar on January 14. They had been getting complaints for a long time about a sex racket being run from the spa centre.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the police had sent an official down to the spa guised as a customer after they received several complaints on it. The undercover policeman reportedly talked about a massage at first and then enquired about prostitution, to which the manager agreed.

Soon after the confirmation of a prostitution racket being run from the spa, a police team reached the spot and made the arrests.