Madhya Pradesh: 5 Women From Assam Held In Alleged Sex Racket

Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday detained five women from Assam for allegedly being involved in a sex racket in the state.
According to reports, the police raided a spa after receiving information of a sex racket being run from it. During the raid they arrested the owner and the manager of the spa from the premises and apprehended the five women.
Officials informed that the accused manager is a resident of Churhat in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, while they identified the women involved in the operations as residents of Assam and West Bengal.
The Women’s Police Station in-charge Rita Singh, while speaking about the case said that officials had raided the Crystal Spa Center in Makronia area of Sagar on January 14. They had been getting complaints for a long time about a sex racket being run from the spa centre.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the police had sent an official down to the spa guised as a customer after they received several complaints on it. The undercover policeman reportedly talked about a massage at first and then enquired about prostitution, to which the manager agreed.
Soon after the confirmation of a prostitution racket being run from the spa, a police team reached the spot and made the arrests.
Moreover, it has also been revealed that the accused spa manager had come to Sagar a few months ago and rented a space to run a spa. Within few days he started operating a sex racket providing prostitution services under the banner of the spa.
Officials said that the women who were taken into custody from the spa are from West Bengal and Assam. Of the five girls apprehended by the police, one is a minor, they added.
Reports in the media claimed that one of the apprehended women told the police during interrogation that she had arrived in Sagar about four months ago and had started working at the spa.
She would be paid around Rs 1,500 for her services, while at times customers would tip around Rs 1,000 extra. Moreover, her services for the entire night would earn her around Rs 5,000, reports mentioned.