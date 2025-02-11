Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his mother, sons, and grandchildren, took part in the Holy Dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj today. This momentous occasion was shared by four generations of the Ambani family, marking their spiritual journey at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The family, led by Mr. Ambani, included his mother, Kokilaben; sons Akash and Anant; daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika; grandchildren Prithvi and Veda; and sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari. They were joined by Mr. Ambani's mother-in-law, Poonamben Dalal, and sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal. Together, they participated in the revered tradition alongside millions of pilgrims from around the world.

The spiritual ritual began with Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhara performing the Ganga Puja at the Triveni Sangam. Subsequently, Mr. Ambani paid a visit to Swami Chiddanand Saraswati Maharaj of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, where the Ambani family contributed by distributing sweets and life jackets to the devotees, further underlining their commitment to social welfare.

Maha Kumbh: Four Generations of Ambanis Take the Holy Dip

Reliance Industries Limited, through its ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative, has been at the forefront of supporting the Maha Kumbh pilgrims. This comprehensive service initiative is designed to ensure the safety, convenience, and well-being of the millions of pilgrims who gather at Prayagraj for the once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey.

Staying true to its ‘We Care’ philosophy, Reliance is offering a wide range of services to enhance the pilgrim experience. These include providing nourishing meals (Anna Seva), ensuring comprehensive healthcare, and facilitating safe transportation. The company has also introduced enhanced connectivity, safety measures on the sacred waters, and comfortable rest zones. Moreover, Reliance has been supporting the administration, police, and life guards, further strengthening the infrastructure of this immense religious event.