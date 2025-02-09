Assam CM Meets Top Industrialists in Mumbai to Promote Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

As part of efforts to ensure the success of the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met several leading industrialists in Mumbai on Saturday, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani. The meetings aimed to invite these key figures to the summit and discuss potential investments in Assam.

Had a great meeting with Shri Mukeshbhai Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani yesterday , and I truly appreciate their time. We had an in-depth discussion on positioning Assam as India’s next hub for Industry 4.0 and explored ways in which Reliance can collaborate with us on this… pic.twitter.com/Leu8Lg0V4y — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 9, 2025

Dr. Sarma shared on 'X,' "Had a great meeting with Shri Mukeshbhai Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani yesterday, and I truly appreciate their time. We had an in-depth discussion on positioning Assam as India's next hub for Industry 4.0 and explored ways in which Reliance can collaborate with us on this transformative journey."

The Chief Minister also met JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, focusing on collaboration opportunities, particularly in the infrastructure and energy sectors. Dr. Sarma highlighted Assam's government initiatives, including the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy, which aims to support 5,000 startups and create one lakh jobs in the next five years. He also emphasized the state's growing green energy sector, including projects in Floating Solar, Bio-CNG, Green Hydrogen, and ATJ fuel.

Further strengthening Assam's industrial ties, Dr. Sarma met Welspun World Chairman BK Goenka and discussed opportunities in textile, energy, water treatment, and infrastructure. The Chief Minister invited Goenka to attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, assuring him that the state government is committed to fostering a business-friendly environment.

Additionally, Dr. Sarma met Essar Group Vice Chairman Ravi Ruia to explore the potential for manufacturing electric trucks in Assam and renewable energy projects. He also extended an invitation to Ruia for the upcoming summit.

