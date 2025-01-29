Maha Kumbh Stampede: 12 Hours Later, Government Mum on Casualties

As the dust settles from the devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, questions abound over the government's silence on the number of casualties. Over 12 hours have passed since the horrific incident unfolded at the Sangam, and yet, both the Uttar Pradesh and central governments have failed to release an official toll, leaving the nation in the dark about the true extent of the tragedy.

Advertisment

More than seven people are confirmed dead and at least 10 others were injured as a massive crowd of pilgrims jostled for space to perform the Mauni Amavasya ritual bath. However, official reports remain scarce, with no definitive figure on casualties or injuries despite the presence of paramilitary personnel and hospital staff on-site.

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes of pushing and shoving as devotees, overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the crowd, were crushed underfoot. “We were trapped, unable to move as the crowd surged. It was a disaster waiting to happen,” said Sarojini, a devotee from Karnataka who was part of the group caught in the crush.

The lack of official communication from both state and central governments is raising serious concerns. "The accident took place at around 1-2 am, but more than 12 hours later, there's no clarity on the number of lives lost," an anonymous paramilitary officer at the scene remarked. "The situation is dire, and yet, we're still waiting for any official statement or figures."

Local authorities, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have remained tight-lipped about the casualty count, with some speculating that the number could be much higher than reported. Reports from eyewitnesses and medical staff on the ground suggested that there were at least 50 fatalities, with hundreds injured. "I saw at least 50 dead and over 200 people hurt with my own eyes," a paramilitary officer recalled.

Despite the horror, there was no immediate response from the government, which is facing growing criticism for its lack of transparency and preparedness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, but even his official statement made no mention of the casualty count.

“I am in touch with the Uttar Pradesh government, and we are ensuring the local administration is doing everything possible to help the victims,” PM Modi said on social media. But the absence of concrete information only fuels public anger and concern.

While the Kumbh Mela organizers and Akharas canceled the "Amrit Snan" in light of the stampede, the lack of an official response from the government has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the administration’s focus on VIP movement rather than ensuring the safety of common devotees for the tragedy.

"The absence of basic crowd management at such a huge gathering, and the government’s focus on VIP culture instead of the safety of pilgrims, led to this tragic loss of life,” Gandhi remarked. He also urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure better crowd control for future rituals and to release the actual numbers of casualties.

The delay in releasing the casualty count has sparked outrage, with many questioning the competence and preparedness of the authorities. For an event that attracts millions of devotees, the absence of clear communication and accountability raises serious concerns about the safety measures in place.

As the search for answers continues, the victims' families are left to mourn, unaware of the full scope of the disaster that unfolded on one of India’s most sacred occasions. The silence from the government has left many wondering: how many more lives must be lost before the authorities take responsibility?