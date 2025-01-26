PM Modi Greets Nation on 76th Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, emphasizing the need to uphold the ideals of the Constitution and work towards building a stronger and more prosperous India.

In his message, shared on X, the Prime Minister said, “Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity, and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India.”

Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2025

India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day today with a grand ceremony at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing the nation’s cultural richness, unity, and military prowess. The event will be led by President Droupadi Murmu, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest. In a move to foster greater public participation, around 10,000 special guests from diverse walks of life will attend the event. These individuals, recognized as contributors to the vision of ‘Swarnim Bharat,’ include top performers in various fields and beneficiaries of government initiatives, underscoring the government’s commitment to the principle of Jan Bhagidari.

The parade will begin at 10:30 AM and will last approximately 90 minutes. Prime Minister Modi will commence the ceremony by paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial before joining the dignitaries at the saluting dais at Kartavya Path. President Murmu, escorted by the President's Bodyguard regiment, will arrive alongside Indonesian President Subianto in a traditional buggy, symbolizing the occasion's historical and ceremonial significance. The National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute using indigenously developed 105-mm Light Field Guns.

One of the highlights of this year’s parade is the debut of a tri-services tableau, representing the joint strength and coordination of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force under the theme ‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.’ The tableau will feature a Joint Operations Room, demonstrating enhanced communication and operational synergy between the three services, along with a display of indigenous defense systems, reflecting the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defense.

The event will honor the nation’s heroes, including gallantry award recipients such as Param Vir Chakra awardees (Honorary) Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), as well as Ashok Chakra awardee Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd). Their extraordinary acts of bravery and sacrifice stand as a testament to the nation’s enduring spirit. Additionally, a contingent from Indonesia's Military Academy, comprising 152 members along with a 190-member military band, will march in the parade, marking a unique instance of international camaraderie.

India’s cultural diversity will take center stage with vibrant tableaux from states and ministries showcasing the nation's heritage and developmental strides. The musical ensemble will feature an array of traditional instruments accompanying the iconic Sare Jahan Se Achha, symbolizing the unity and aspirations of a billion hearts.

The parade will also feature a grand display of India’s military power, with mechanized columns showcasing modern equipment like the T-90 Bhishma tank, BrahMos missile, and Pinaka rocket launcher. The 61 Cavalry, the world’s only active horsed cavalry regiment, will lead the mounted column. The aerial segment of the ceremony, a perennial favorite, will include a breathtaking fly-past by 40 aircraft and helicopters, including Rafale, Su-30, and MiG-29 fighter jets, along with Apache and Mi-17 helicopters. The fly-past will culminate in the release of balloons carrying banners commemorating 75 years of the Constitution coming into effect.

