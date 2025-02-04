Maha Kumbh Stampede: Government Hiding Real Data, Says Akhilesh Yadav

The government announcement says that as many as 30 people were killed and 60 others were injured in the stampede, but the Opposition claimed the number is higher.

While speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address during the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the release of official data on Maha Kumbh stampede casualties.

"While the government is continuously giving budget figures, please also give the figures of those who died in Maha Kumbh. I demand an all-party meeting should be called to give clarification about the arrangements for Maha Kumbh. The responsibility of Maha Kumbh disaster management and lost and found centre should be given to the Army," Akhilesh Yadav said during his speech in the Parliament on Tuesday (4th February).

In a massive allegation, Yadav said that the BJP government used JCBs with the aim of destroying the evidence at the stampede site.

His speech added further-- "The figures for the deaths in Maha Kumbh accident, treatment of injured, availability of medicines, doctors, food, water, transport should be presented in the Parliament. For the Maha Kumbh tragedy, there should be strict punitive action against those responsible and those who have hidden the truth should be punished. We ask the double-engine government, if there was no guilt, then why were the figures suppressed, hidden and erased?."

The remarks came amid repeated claims by SP leaders claiming that hundreds of people have been missing after the stampede. SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav said that 15,000 people have reported their family members have been missing since the incident and that the government is not providing any information.

Yesterday (3rd February), a united Opposition disrupted both houses of Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session demanding an immediate discussion on the January 29 Mahakumbh stampede.