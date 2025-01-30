Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede: Two Assam Women Still Missing

Two women from Assam have gone missing at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

One of the missing individuals has been identified as Leela Devi from Borhapjan, Tinsukia. She had travelled to the Kumbh Mela with her family to participate in the sacred Amrit Snan but has been untraceable since then. Her family has urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 8472900833 or 9435562222.

Similarly, another woman, identified as Manju Devi Agarwal from Biswanath Chariali, has been missing since January 29, around 2:30 PM. Her family has also issued a plea for information.

Assam Businessman Dies in Maha Kumbh Mela Stampede

In a tragic turn of events, a prominent businessman from Assam’s Hailakandi district, Niti Ranjan Pal, lost his life in a devastating stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela during Mauni Amavasya night. Pal, the owner of the renowned sweet shop "Om Sweets," sustained critical injuries while taking part in a ritual bath amidst a massive crowd. Despite being rushed to an ICU in Prayagraj, he succumbed to his injuries.

In response to the incident, the Assam government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for his family.

Stampede at Maha Kumbh: 30 Dead, 60 Injured

The stampede, which occurred around 2 AM on Mauni Amavasya, resulted in at least 30 deaths and over 60 injuries, as millions of pilgrims gathered at the Sangam and nearby ghats for the holy dip. So far, 25 victims have been identified, while others remain unnamed.

Expressing deep sorrow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the incident “heart-wrenching” and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He announced a financial aid of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Judicial Inquiry Ordered

The UP government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident, led by Justice Harsh Kumar, along with former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh. The commission will submit its report within a stipulated time.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) have been directed to visit Prayagraj to assess the situation and address any concerns. Security forces, including the NDRF, SDRF, and police, have been deployed at the site to ensure crowd control and safety.

Reflecting on the events leading up to the tragedy, CM Yogi stated, “A large number of devotees had gathered in Prayagraj since 7 PM yesterday for Mauni Amavasya. The unfortunate incident took place on the Akhara Marg, resulting in over 90 injuries and 30 fatalities. At present, 36 individuals are undergoing treatment in Prayagraj.”

