Maha Kumbh 2025: Diplomats from 73 Countries Take Holy Dip in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed diplomats from 73 countries to the Maha Kumbh on Saturday, offering them an immersive experience of the grand festival. The visiting dignitaries were given a daylong tour of the Maha Kumbh Nagar, which included a special boat ride to the Sangam. In the evening, the CM met the guests and shared insights into the cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh and the city of Prayagraj.

Addressing the diplomats, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the entire world was looking at the Maha Kumbh with curiosity. He also expressed his joy at the diplomats' participation, saying he was pleased they had accepted the invitation to attend the event.

The CM went on to highlight the cultural importance of the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a reflection of India’s heritage. He noted that around 35 crore people had already visited the holy confluence for the sacred dip, and by February 26, when the festival concludes, an estimated 45 crore people are expected to visit.

Upon their arrival in Prayagraj, the diplomats were warmly received by the Uttar Pradesh government at the Triveni Sangam area in Arail. They were then taken on a jetty boat ride to view the Triveni Sangam, where they were briefed about the cultural and religious importance of the holy confluence and the Maha Kumbh. Several diplomats took a holy dip in the sacred waters and described it as an unforgettable experience.

The diplomats' tour also included visits to the Akshayavat Corridor and Bade Hanuman Temple, followed by a stop at the Saraswati Koop in the Akshayavat Corridor. They were transported in luxury buses provided by UP Tourism, ensuring a comfortable and enriching experience throughout their visit.