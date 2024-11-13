Rahul Aircraft Will Crash In Maharashtra Polls: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jintur on Wednesday, mocking his political prospects ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shah referred to the Congress leader's political career as a "plane named Rahul Baba" that had "crashed 20 times," and predicted that it would fail again in the upcoming polls.

"Sonia ji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again an attempt is being made to land it for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, please note that your Rahul aircraft will crash once again in Maharashtra assembly elections," Shah remarked.

He also targeted the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, calling it an "Aurangzeb fan club." He further criticized the alliance's approach, stating, "Aghadi (Maha Vikas Aghadi) only wants to appease. We walk on the footsteps of Shiva ji Maharaj and people of Aghadi are members of the Aurangzeb fan club."

Shah claimed that the MVA government had halted the Marathwada Water Grid scheme, a significant project worth Rs 4,000 crores, which would have alleviated the water crisis in drought-prone regions of Marathwada. He noted, "Due to this, drought-prone Marathwada was not able to get water," and criticized the stoppage of the project when Uddhav Thackeray's government took power. Shah vowed that the Mahayuti government would revive the scheme, stating, "I say that our Mahayuti government will do the work of providing water to every farm here."

Looking ahead to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shah predicted a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance, declaring, "Do you want to know the result of Maharashtra Assembly elections? Listen to me carefully, (Maha Vikas) Aghadi will be wiped out on November 23. On the 23rd, the Mahayuti government will be formed again under the leadership of PM Modi."

In his speech, Shah also pledged that the Narendra Modi government would amend the Waqf Board law, which he claimed had led to the declaration of land, including temple and farmers' land, as waqf property. "Waqf Board has declared that land of many villages as waqf property - that includes temples, farmers' land. We brought a bill to amend that (Waqf Act) but Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray opposed that," he said.

The Maharashtra assembly election is scheduled for November 20, with the results set to be announced on November 23.