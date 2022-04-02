Maharashtra DGP To Probe Death Of Key Witness In Drugs On Cruise Case

Maharashtra Police on Sunday decided to investigate the death of Prabhakar Sail, a key witness in the drugs on cruise case last year in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Sail was the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) prime witness and reportedly passed away due to a heart attack on Friday. He was later termed ‘hostile’ by the NCB, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil welcomed the state police’s decision. “The Maharashtra DGP will investigate Prabhakar Sail death case. Many people had suspected his death. How could such a strong and healthy man die suddenly?,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.