Maharashtra DGP To Probe Death Of Key Witness In Drugs On Cruise Case

Maharashtra Police on Sunday decided to investigate the death of Prabhakar Sail, a key witness in the drugs on cruise case last year in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.
Sail was the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) prime witness and reportedly passed away due to a heart attack on Friday. He was later termed ‘hostile’ by the NCB, reported ANI.
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil welcomed the state police’s decision. “The Maharashtra DGP will investigate Prabhakar Sail death case. Many people had suspected his death. How could such a strong and healthy man die suddenly?,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.
According to Tushar Khandare, Sail’s lawyer, Sail passed away after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Chembur yesterday.
Notably, Sail was the personal bodyguard of Krian Gosavi, another witness in the case. He had alleged that both Gosavi and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede were corrupt.
An NCB team had raided an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2, 2021.
20 people were arrested in the case, one of whom was Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, who spent nearly a month in jail.