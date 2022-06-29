Maharashtra Governor Asks Thackeray Govt To Prove Majority

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday asked Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority on the floor of the House at 5 pm tomorrow.

The governor has also asked the session to be recorded on video.

The governor sent a letter to the secretary of the Maharashtra legislative assembly to call a special session tomorrow.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the governor to urge for a floor test.