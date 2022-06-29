Maharashtra Governor Asks Thackeray Govt To Prove Majority

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday asked Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority on the floor of the House at 5 pm tomorrow.
The governor has also asked the session to be recorded on video.
The governor sent a letter to the secretary of the Maharashtra legislative assembly to call a special session tomorrow.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had met the governor to urge for a floor test.
Meanwhile, the rebel camp led by leader Eknath Shinde, who are camping in Assam’s Guwahati, claimed that he had the support of nearly 40 out of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, pushing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on the brink of collapse.
The rebel camp residing in Guwahati is expected to fly back to Maharashtra by tomorrow.