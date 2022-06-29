SIT Formed To Probe Udaipur Beheading

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the beheading of a man in broad daylight in Udaipur by two others.

The SIT includes additional director general of police (ADG), special operation group Ashok Kumar Rathore, inspector general of police (IG), anti terror squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a superintendent of police (SP) rank officer and an additional SP rank office.

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed to maintain peace. The divisional commissioner of Udaipur, Rajendra Bhatt appealed to the people to refrain from violence.

Bhatt said, “We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of ₹ 5 lakhs.”

Following the incident, a team of the national investigation agency (NIA) rushed to Udaipur on Tuesday.

The team includes a deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officer, reported ANI stating that the order came directly from the Ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The NIA team will likely file a case under the provisions of the unlawful activities (prevention) act after visiting the scene of the crime.