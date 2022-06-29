SIT Formed To Probe Udaipur Beheading

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the beheading of a man in broad daylight in Udaipur by two others.
The SIT includes additional director general of police (ADG), special operation group Ashok Kumar Rathore, inspector general of police (IG), anti terror squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a superintendent of police (SP) rank officer and an additional SP rank office.
Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed to maintain peace. The divisional commissioner of Udaipur, Rajendra Bhatt appealed to the people to refrain from violence.
Bhatt said, “We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of ₹ 5 lakhs.”
Following the incident, a team of the national investigation agency (NIA) rushed to Udaipur on Tuesday.
The team includes a deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officer, reported ANI stating that the order came directly from the Ministry of home affairs (MHA).
The NIA team will likely file a case under the provisions of the unlawful activities (prevention) act after visiting the scene of the crime.
The incident took place in the Maldas area of Udaipur yesterday. Having committed the crime, the two accused also posted a video on social media gloating about it. They further threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life, police said.
They were however arrested within hours of the incident.
One of the assailants has been identified as Riyaz Akhtar, while the other has been identified as Ghos Mohammad. According to the police, Akhtar attacked Kanhaiya Lal, the victim with a sharp weapon as Mohammad recorded the incident on his mobile phone.
The victim, a tailor by profession had shared a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who had been relieved of her duties by the party following her inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad.
Local markets in the area had to be shut down after the incident as traders demanded justice for the victim.
The SP of Udaipur, Manoj Kumar said, “Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas.”
In addition, a statewide alert has been issued to all superintendents of police and inspector generals to increase the mobility of forces and maintain officers on ground.