Sec 144 Imposed In Rajasthan, Internet Suspended After Beheading Of Tailor

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) in all districts of the state for the next one month after the beheading of a tailor in Udaipur sparked unrest in the entire state.
The state government also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, internet services were suspended across the state to maintain the law and order situation after protests erupted across Rajasthan following the incident.
The superintendent of police (SP) Ajmer, Vikas Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying, “In view of the prevailing situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire district as well as the state. Shanti March has been cancelled by the organizers. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Leaves of police personnel have been cancelled and they have been asked to report back. They are being deployed in law and order duty. We will ensure peace is maintained and take strict action against those attempting to disrupt it.”
Police have been put on a high alert in every district of Rajasthan.
Earlier in the day, a team from the national investigation agency (NIA) rushed to the spot after orders from the Ministry of home affairs (MHA). The team is likely to press charges under the provisions of the unlawful activities (prevention) act after visiting the crime scene.
It may be noted that two assailants beheaded a local tailor yesterday for a social media post where he had shown support for the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended after her inflammatory comments against Prophet Mohammad.
The assailants have been identified as Riyaz Akhtar and Ghos Mohammad, while the victim has been identified as Kanhaiya Lal.
Police said that while one Akhtar attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, Mohammad recorded the incident on his mobile phone. They posted the video on social media gloating about beheading Lal. They also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi in it.
The SP of Udaipur, Manoj Kumar said, “Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas.”