Sec 144 Imposed In Rajasthan, Internet Suspended After Beheading Of Tailor

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) in all districts of the state for the next one month after the beheading of a tailor in Udaipur sparked unrest in the entire state.

The state government also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, internet services were suspended across the state to maintain the law and order situation after protests erupted across Rajasthan following the incident.

The superintendent of police (SP) Ajmer, Vikas Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying, “In view of the prevailing situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire district as well as the state. Shanti March has been cancelled by the organizers. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Leaves of police personnel have been cancelled and they have been asked to report back. They are being deployed in law and order duty. We will ensure peace is maintained and take strict action against those attempting to disrupt it.”

Police have been put on a high alert in every district of Rajasthan.