Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Heading Towards Dissolution: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly amid the intensifying political crisis in Maharashtra.

"The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," Raut said in a Twitter post.

Back-to-back meetings of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are taking place in Mumbai over the rapidly changing political developments in the state.

On the contrary, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal ruled out midterm polls in the state.

"Midterm elections? There have been no talks yet. What can I say?," Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said as reported by ANI.

Shiv Sena women workers in Aurangabad break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state.

This came after 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter, said sources.

Sources further said the rebel legislators may write to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking for floor test in the state Legislative Assembly, the ANI report said.

The 40 MLAs led by Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati today morning. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Earlier today, Raut told reporters, "Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we will struggle consistently, atmost we might lose power but we will continue to fight."

"Eknath Shinde is our very old party member, he is our friend. We have worked together for decades. It is neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning and the party chief was intimated about it," Raut said.