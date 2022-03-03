Major Alliance Brewing Against BJP With Telangana CM KCR Playing Captain

Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait in Delhi on Thursday.

Tikait also attended a lunch hosted by the Telangana CM in Delhi today where he was received by MLC Kavitha. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP J Santosh Kumar was also present in the meeting, reported ANI.

Telangana CM Rao or KCR as he is popularly known is reportedly on a mission to bring up an alliance of parties against both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

In view of that KCR is also trying to get in touch with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Last month, the Telangana CM had met Maharastra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Power.