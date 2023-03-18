Man Arrested for Smoking in Assam-Bengaluru Indigo Flight

The authorities of Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka’s Bengaluru have arrested a passenger on charges of smoking in toilet on Assam-Bengaluru Indigo flight during the early hours of Friday.

According to reports, the accused committed the act while he was travelling from Assam to Bengaluru on 6E 716 Indigo flight.

The arrested person has been identified as Shehari Choudhary.

It has come to fore that Shehari had smoked in the toiled while the flight was in the air putting the life of other passengers at risk. The crew of the flight immediately reported the incident to the authorities after they noticed the smell in the toilet.

The airport authorities took him under custody as soon as he got down at the Bengaluru airport.

Meanwhile, a proper investigation into the matter has been launched.