Man Arrested In Kota For Alleged Threat To Rahul Gandhi

In a major development, police in Rajasthan’s Kota have arrested a youth for allegedly issuing a death threat to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and 25 other Members of Parliament through a viral social media video.

The accused has been identified as Raj Singh. According to the report, Tejaswani Gautam, Superintendent of Police, Kota, the arrest was made after authorities took serious note of the threatening video circulating online.

“It is the part of a calculated and devious plan,” Khera wrote on his X. “First, Kiren Rijiju publicly lied and misled the nation that Congress MPs abused Om Birla in the Lok Sabha, a claim contradicted by available video footage, which shows no such abuse. In fact, the Speaker is seen smiling during the exchange.”

“The accused has been arrested after the threat in the viral video was verified. Legal procedures are underway, and strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to take the law into their own hands,” Gautam said.

As per the report, Amera allegedly introduced himself as the in-charge of the Kota division of Karni Sena and threatened to shoot Rahul Gandhi along with 25 other MPs. However, Karni Sena has distanced itself from the incident, stating that it has no connection with the accused or his actions.

Police confirmed that the social media account from which the threat was issued has been closed. Investigators are continuing to probe the matter to determine the motive behind the threat and whether anyone else was involved.