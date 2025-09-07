Mandaviya, MPs Join Fit India Cycle Ride in Delhi, Promote ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’

Pranjal Pratim Das

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, joined Members of Parliament for a cycling event around India Gate and Kartavya Path on Sunday as part of the ongoing ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative. This 39th edition of the program featured a special theme, ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’, encouraging the use of Indian-made products.

The event in the national capital was flagged off by Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik at 7 AM from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, with over 1,500 cyclists and fitness enthusiasts participating. Across the country, the initiative was organised at more than 8,000 locations in collaboration with the Indian Railways, Cycling Federation of India, Yogasana Bharat, and MY Bharat.

Joining Dr. Mandaviya were MPs including Bhagirath Chowdhury, Sanjay Seth, Navin Jindal, Purushottam Rupala, Prabhubhai Vasava, Hemang Joshi, Subhash Barala, Bhojraj Nag, and Ramesh Bidhuri. The event also saw participation from over 250 Indian Railways employees, paying tribute to one of the world’s largest railway networks.

Speaking after the ride, Dr. Mandaviya said, “I am pleased to see the growing participation of citizens in the Sundays on Cycle movement. Today, I cycled alongside MPs under the theme of ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’ and urge all citizens to use Made in Bharat products.”

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent GST reduction on sports goods from 12% to 5%, noting that it will make sports equipment more affordable, boost Indian manufacturing, and strengthen the country’s sporting ecosystem.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse said, “Honoured to join the 39th edition of #SundaysOnCycle at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The event brought together MPs, Olympic champion Sakshi Malik, and dignitaries from SAI and Indian Railways in a vibrant show of unity. Together, we pledged #GarvSeSwadeshi, reaffirming our commitment to an Atmanirbhar and Fitter Bharat.”

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik shared her enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the Government’s efforts to promote fitness nationwide and support sportspersons. “I am glad to be part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, organised at more than 8,000 locations across the country. I encourage everyone to dedicate at least one hour daily to fitness and physical health,” she said.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, launched in December 2024, continues to expand nationwide, covering state capitals, SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence, and other sports and fitness hubs, engaging participants across all age groups.

