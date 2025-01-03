Employment in India Surges by 36% Under Modi Govt: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Thursday that employment in India has increased by 36% to 64.33 crore in 2023-24, up from 47.15 crore in 2014-15, reflecting significant job creation during the NDA government's tenure.

Speaking to the media, Mandaviya pointed out that under the UPA government, employment grew by only 7% from 2004 to 2014, with just 2.9 crore new jobs created. In contrast, the Modi government saw the addition of 17.19 crore jobs from 2014 to 2024. He further highlighted that in the past year alone (2023-24), around 4.6 crore jobs were generated.

The minister's statement comes amid ongoing discussions about the government's efforts towards job creation. He also provided insights into sector-wise employment growth, noting that in agriculture, employment declined by 16% between 2004 and 2014 under the UPA government but grew by 19% from 2014 to 2023 under the Modi government. Similarly, the manufacturing sector saw a 6% increase in employment from 2004 to 2014, compared to a 15% rise from 2014 to 2023. In the services sector, employment grew by 25% under the UPA government but surged by 36% under the current government.

Mandaviya also mentioned significant improvements in key employment indicators. The unemployment rate (UR) dropped from 6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2023-24, while the employment rate (WPR) rose from 46.8% to 58.2% during the same period. The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) also saw an increase, rising from 49.8% to 60.1%.

Additionally, Mandaviya highlighted the growth in youth participation in the formal job market, revealing that over 4.7 crore youth, aged between 18 and 28 years, have joined the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from September 2017 to September 2024.

