Manipur: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 82 Crores Seized In Major Drug Bust

Security forces busted a major drug manufacturing unit and made seizures worth around Rs 82 crores in Manipur on Sunday.
According to reports, the operation was carried out jointly by a team of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Lilong Police.
Based on specific inputs, the joint team conducted a raid where they uncovered a manufacturing unit. As much as 54.685 kilograms of brown sugar was seized during the operation.
Officials informed that the seized brown sugar was worth approximately Rs 82 crores.
They said that the raid was conducted at the house of a woman named Imem Bibi at Lilong Chingkham Makha Leikai in the Thoubal district of Manipur.
A person named Yumkhaibam Mustafa was caught red handed at the scene allegedly preparing brown sugar, they added.
Meanwhile, Manipur police informed that the operation was carried out after they received several reports of illegal activities undergoing in the area. A joint team was constituted and the raid was conducted today, which turned out to be a great success.
Apart from the drugs, the raiding team also found various other raw materials used in the production of drugs including chemicals, utensils, gas burners, cylinder and mobile phones.
Officials then mentioned that the accused who was arrested from the site was handed over to Lilong police for further legal action.