Manipur: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 82 Crores Seized In Major Drug Bust

Security forces busted a major drug manufacturing unit and made seizures worth around Rs 82 crores in Manipur on Sunday.

According to reports, the operation was carried out jointly by a team of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Lilong Police.

Based on specific inputs, the joint team conducted a raid where they uncovered a manufacturing unit. As much as 54.685 kilograms of brown sugar was seized during the operation.

Officials informed that the seized brown sugar was worth approximately Rs 82 crores.

They said that the raid was conducted at the house of a woman named Imem Bibi at Lilong Chingkham Makha Leikai in the Thoubal district of Manipur.