Manipur CM flags off bus service from Imphal to Somdal Village

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday flagged off the Manipur State Transport (MST) run bus service between state capital Imphal and Somdal village in Ukhrul district.
The bus service covers 92 km from the MST Complex at Moirangkhom to Somdal village.
Speaking on the occasion, Biren Singh said that the bus service could be taken as a big step towards filling the communication and developmental gaps between different areas of the state.
Informing that the State Government had been putting in maximum effort to bring development, he said that the state had witnessed drastic changes in hill areas with improvement in road infrastructure, security, education and health sector among others.
The MST was revived in 2019, with 30 buses providing services to 12 routes at low fares for all.
He further appealed the public not to create any disturbance during the construction works as proper road infrastructure is of utmost importance to bring equal development in all areas of the State.
The bus service will depart from Somdal village at 7 am and from the inter-state bus terminus in Imphal for Somdal at 1pm on every working day. The bus fare for the same will be Rs 200.
Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, Director Nivedita Lairenlakpam, officials of the Transport Department and Manipur State Transport and Village Chiefs of Ukhrul District were present during the flagging off ceremony.