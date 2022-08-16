Manipur CM flags off bus service from Imphal to Somdal Village

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday flagged off the Manipur State Transport (MST) run bus service between state capital Imphal and Somdal village in Ukhrul district.

The bus service covers 92 km from the MST Complex at Moirangkhom to Somdal village.

Speaking on the occasion, Biren Singh said that the bus service could be taken as a big step towards filling the communication and developmental gaps between different areas of the state.

Informing that the State Government had been putting in maximum effort to bring development, he said that the state had witnessed drastic changes in hill areas with improvement in road infrastructure, security, education and health sector among others.