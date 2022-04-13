Manipur Congress Leader Arrested For Disrespecting Amit Shah

Senior Congress leader from Manipur Sanaojam Samachoron Singh was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Union home minister Amit Shah.
Singh allegedly used derogatory language against Shah during a debate show on a local television channel on April 9.
The spokesperson of Manipur Congress, Singh was arrested by Imphal police after the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president M Barish Sharma filed an FIR against him.
The BJYM president heaped further allegations on Singh of deliberately humiliating mainland Hindus and calling them ‘animals’.
A case was registered against the senior Congress leader under sections 124-A, 295-Z and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on the complaint.
However, Singh was reportedly granted bail by a local court after hearing his case.