Manipur Congress Leader Arrested For Disrespecting Amit Shah

Senior Congress leader from Manipur Sanaojam Samachoron Singh was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Union home minister Amit Shah.

Singh allegedly used derogatory language against Shah during a debate show on a local television channel on April 9.

The spokesperson of Manipur Congress, Singh was arrested by Imphal police after the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president M Barish Sharma filed an FIR against him.