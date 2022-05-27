Manipur HC's Justice Lanusungkum Jamir Transferred To Gauhati HC

Justice Lanusungkum Jamir of the Manipur High Court was transferred to the Gauhati High Court on Friday amid some reshuffling by the Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana.

The three member collegium comprising of Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar and led by CJI N V Ramana recommended the transfers of as many as six high court judges.

Among them are Justice Purushaindra Kumar Gaurav, who was transferred from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Delhi High Court and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Patna High Court.