Symbol Of Fallen Soldiers At India Gate Shifted To National War Memorial

The Inverted Rifle and Helmet, the symbol of fallen soldiers of the 1971 war were shifted on Friday from India Gate to Param Yodha Sthal at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The Armed Forces installed it along with busts of Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony at the premises, reported ANI.

A statement issued by the Ministry of defence said, “With this ceremony, the integration of the Memorial of Fallen Soldiers of 1971 war with National War Memorial has been completed.”

The ceremony was led by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal B R Krishna. It was attended by the Adjutant General equivalents from the three services.