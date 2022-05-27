Symbol Of Fallen Soldiers At India Gate Shifted To National War Memorial

The Inverted Rifle and Helmet, the symbol of fallen soldiers of the 1971 war were shifted on Friday from India Gate to Param Yodha Sthal at the National War Memorial in Delhi.
The Armed Forces installed it along with busts of Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony at the premises, reported ANI.
A statement issued by the Ministry of defence said, “With this ceremony, the integration of the Memorial of Fallen Soldiers of 1971 war with National War Memorial has been completed.”
The ceremony was led by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal B R Krishna. It was attended by the Adjutant General equivalents from the three services.
The statement further said, “As part of the ceremony, a final salute was given and CISC offered a wreath at India Gate. Thereafter the Inverted Rifle and Helmet were removed and carried in a ceremonial vehicle to the Param Yodha Sthal and installed at a newly created monument. CISC accompanied by the AGs equivalents from three Services presented a salute to the new monument.”
It may be noted that the flames of the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ were merged with the one at the National War Memorial in a ceremony earlier this year.