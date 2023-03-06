Manish Sisodia to be Produced in Court Today

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was sent to CBI custody, will be produced in court on Monday.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Following the arrest, he resigned from his post as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on February 28.

Meanwhile, on March 4, the Rouse Avenue Court extended Sisodia’s CBI remand in the Delhi liquor scam case. The Special Judge MK Nagpal granted two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia to CBI.

The Court also issued notice to CBI on bail moved by 51-year-old Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.

While seeking further remand of Sisodia, CBI counsel had stated, "He's still non-cooperative and we need his further custody to confront him with two persons." "A lot of time went in his medicals. One whole day went in the petition he filed in the Supreme Court which was dismissed," CBI had told the Court.