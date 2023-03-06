Manish Sisodia to be Produced in Court Today

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was sent to CBI custody, will be produced in court on Monday.
Manish Sisodia was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).
Following the arrest, he resigned from his post as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on February 28.
Meanwhile, on March 4, the Rouse Avenue Court extended Sisodia’s CBI remand in the Delhi liquor scam case. The Special Judge MK Nagpal granted two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia to CBI.
The Court also issued notice to CBI on bail moved by 51-year-old Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.
While seeking further remand of Sisodia, CBI counsel had stated, "He's still non-cooperative and we need his further custody to confront him with two persons." "A lot of time went in his medicals. One whole day went in the petition he filed in the Supreme Court which was dismissed," CBI had told the Court.
During the hearing, Manish Sisodia himself submitted in the court that CBI officials are taking care of me, treating me respectfully and giving all things and not using any third degree. "But they are making me sit so long 9-10 hours daily and asking the same questions again and again... it is not less not mental harassment," he said.
Rouse Avenue Court earlier while sending Sisodia to CBI remand directed that the interrogation of the accused during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.
While sending Sisodia to CBI remand, the trial court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far.
