Meghalaya: 29 Students Reach India from War-Hit Ukraine

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that at least 29 students from the state who were studying in war-ravaged Ukraine have reached India.

The Chief Minister also informed that 13 more students from the state will reach the country from Ukraine soon.

“29 students from Meghalaya studying in Ukraine have reached safely in India; 2 are enroute to the border and 11 have reached neighbouring countries and will be flown back to India soon,” Sangma said.

Meanwhile, the India government is continuing with its massive operation of airlifting Indian students and nationals from the safe zones in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries.

On Friday morning, three Indian Air Force (IAF) C17 aircrafts, carrying 630 Indian nationals, landed at its Hindan airbase near Delhi.

The IAF C17 aircrafts took off from the airfields in Romania and Hungary.

Notably, another student from India was shot in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv a few days after the death of an Indian student amid Russia’s invasion of the country. The student has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), retired General. V K Singh informed about the incident while speaking to ANI.

Gen (retd.) Singh was quoted by ANI as saying, “A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv.”

He said, “The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality.”

