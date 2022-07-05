Meghalaya Bags 'Best Performer' Award In National Startup Rankings

Meghalaya was among three states that won the ‘Best Performer’ award in the National Startup Rankings-2021, alongside Gujarat and Karnataka.

The Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal declared the results of the third edtion of the ranking system of states based on their support to start-up ecosystem in a ceremony held in Delhi.

As many as 24 states and seven union territories took part in the exercise which consisted of seven reform areas and 26 action points. The states were categorized into five groups, namely, best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystem.

An official of the planning department of Meghalaya while speaking on the recognition, said that the government had launched the ‘PRIME’ programme or Promotion and Incubation of Market Driven Enterprises in January 2020 in a bid to accelerate the creation of an ecosystem for the promotion of entrepreneurship in the state.

The program is a reflection of the vision of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to provide a platform and opportunities to entrepreneurs and making entrepreneurship the preferred choice of livelihood in Meghalaya, the official said.