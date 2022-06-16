Meghalaya: CM Sangma Reviews Damages Caused Due to Incessant Rain

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday reviewed the prevalent situations across the state and damages caused due to incessant rainfall. The meeting was held with the district administration of all districts and departments to take stock of the ground situation.

During the meeting the chief minister asked the concerned departments to take swift actions as road connectivity has been disrupted due to landslides caused in different locations. The chief minister also ordered to provide essential commodities in the affected areas.

“Due to heavy rainfall, last night & early morning in different parts of Meghalaya, especially East Jaintia Hills district, certain important road connections were severely damaged. I have taken a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Ministers & officials from different districts,” said Sangma.

Also Read: Army Rescues 8 People Trapped Under Debris in Sikkim, 1 Dead

He further said, “We have decided to form 4 regional committees to be headed by respective ministers to closely monitor the situation in the next 24-48 hours in the districts & to ensure that steps are taken to ease the movement of vehicles.”

Due to heavy rain in Meghalaya, some parts of the road on the National Highway-6 in East Jaintia Hills caved in, leading to traffic disruption in the area. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a truck stuck in the damaged portion. The video also showed vehicles stuck on both sides of the road as the traffic came to a standstill due to the damage.

According to reports, the highway is damaged in some parts and commuters have been advised to avoid taking the route. Efforts are being made to clear the route while those stranded are being given the necessary assistance. The National Highway 6, also known as NH 6, is one of the primary national highways in India and passes through Meghalaya, Assam, and Mizoram.

Meghalaya has been witnessing heavy rain, which has triggered floods and landslides in various parts of the state.