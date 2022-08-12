Guwahati: Woman Hospitalised After Attempted Murder In Garigaon

In a ghastly incident, a woman was severely injured in an alleged attack in Guwahati’s Garigaon area on Thursday.
According to reports, an enraged youth attacked the woman with a sharp weapon, severely wounding her.
The assailant has been identified as Suraj Ali, a resident of the area. Officials said that he attacked the woman with a machete.
The injured woman was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.
Doctors informed that the woman had received injuries to her neck, ears and face.
According to reports, the assailant was in an inebriated condition and was causing a ruckus when the victim tried to stop him.
Enraged by that, Ali repeatedly assaulted the woman and tried to kill her, locals said.
Meanwhile, the police has taken the assailant in the custody and charged him with attempt to murder.