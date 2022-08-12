Guwahati: Woman Hospitalised After Attempted Murder In Garigaon

In a ghastly incident, a woman was severely injured in an alleged attack in Guwahati’s Garigaon area on Thursday.

According to reports, an enraged youth attacked the woman with a sharp weapon, severely wounding her.

The assailant has been identified as Suraj Ali, a resident of the area. Officials said that he attacked the woman with a machete.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.

Doctors informed that the woman had received injuries to her neck, ears and face.