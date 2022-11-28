Internet Services Restored After 7 Days in Meghalaya

The internet services in Meghalaya have been restored after seven days of Assam-Meghalaya firing incident.
The internet services were suspended in seven districts of Meghalaya which included West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.
Internet services were suspended to prevent spread of misinformation that could have escalated tensions with Assam.
The Mukroh incident has led to several protests and miscreants attacking tourists and drivers from Assam.
It may be mentioned that on November 22, an incident of firing took place between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS under West Karbi Anglong District. The incident reportedly took place when the Forest Party attempted to stop truck smuggling out illegal timber.
When the truck was stopped by the forest party personnel, they were gheraoed by unknown miscreants who resorted to violence. In order to save their lives, the forest party resorted to firing. In the incident, three civilians and one forest guard died.