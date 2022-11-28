Internet Services Restored After 7 Days in Meghalaya

The internet services in Meghalaya have been restored after seven days of Assam-Meghalaya firing incident.

The internet services were suspended in seven districts of Meghalaya which included West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

Internet services were suspended to prevent spread of misinformation that could have escalated tensions with Assam.

The Mukroh incident has led to several protests and miscreants attacking tourists and drivers from Assam.