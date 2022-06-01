Meghalaya Wins Best Project Award at UN World Summit

The Meghalaya government key initiative of e-proposal system, part of Meghalaya Enterprise Architect has won a coveted UN Award- World Summit on the Information Society Forum (WSIS) prize at Geneva in Switzerland on Tuesday.

According to a agency report, the state received the best project award in the category of the role of governments in the promotion of ICTs for development.

Secretary General of ITU, Houlin Zhao presented the winner award to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the WSIS Forum Prizes 2022, held at Geneva, Switzerland.

A total of 360 projects nominated from different countries passed the test of the UN jury, the report said.

Post this there was voting to select the best 90 projects which were invited in Geneva, Switzerland for the final award.

Meghalaya contested with projects from Australia, China, Argentina and Tanzania. Meghalaya was declared as the best project in the category and MeghEA is the only project from India to win the Winner Award this year, the report said.

MeghEA project is being implemented by Planning Department, Government of Meghalaya. The project has several components such as Government to Citizen or Business services, Government to Employee services and Government to Government services.E-Proposal system, part of the Government-to-Government component, enables faster processing and tracking of schemes.

"The system transforms the entire administrative approvals and sanctions of citizen’s schemes. Through the use of modern technology, the system integrates multiple departments, directorates and other Government agencies. In merely two months, close to 1600 proposals have been submitted through this e-Proposal system and an amount of Rs.790 crores have been sanctioned. The transformation has led to processing in days which used to take months in the previous process," a Planning department official said.

He said the Meghalaya government is also progressing towards enabling Government to Citizen and employee services where citizens would be able to view their benefits and apply from anytime, anywhere and through multiple channels. MeghEA is a transformation from department centric service delivery to citizen centric service delivery.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, Chief Minister Sangma congratulated the people of Meghalaya for winning a prestigious award in the WSIS summit and making the nation proud of Meghalaya. He also thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for believing in Meghalaya to implement India’s 1st Enterprise Architecture initiative.

Sangma further added that MeghEA is about delivering citizen centric services and transforming internal processing of schemes with maximum efficiency. He said that the Government’s effort is to provide services digitally to even the citizens of the remotest villages.

