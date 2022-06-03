Migrant Labourer Shot Dead in J&K’s Budgam

A migrant labourer was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Budgam on Thursday evening (June 2), hours after the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam. Another worker was injured in the attack and has been shifted to a hospital.

Terrorists fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in the Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, officials said.

The labourer who died in the attack has been identified as Dilkush Kumar from Bihar, reported NDTV.

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at 9.10 pm.

The Union Territory has been rattled by a string of targeted killings in the recent months, with Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ilaquai Dehati Bank, being shot in the Kulgam district on Thursday. Kumar was a native of Rajasthan.

Terrorists shot dead Kumar inside the bank premises, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

Various political parties have attacked the BJP over the Kashmir situation and sought answers from the local administration for the spurt in targeted killings.

Meanwhile 300 families living in the area had fled since Tuesday, said Avtar Krishan Bhat, president of a Kashmiri Pandit colony in Baramulla.

"They were terrified after yesterday's killing. We will also leave by tomorrow as we are waiting for a government response," he said. "We had asked the government to relocate us outside Kashmir,” reported Hindustan Times.

According to reports, residents claimed police had sealed off a area in Srinagar and stepped up security around places where Kashmiri Pandit government employees live.

The local administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on families fleeing, but Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, last month assured Kashmiri Pandits that measures would be taken for their security.