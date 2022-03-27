IPL 2022: DC Beat MI By 4 Wickets

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. The match was being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Batting first, Mumbai Indians put up a good score of 177 runs with captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan batting well on the day.
Kishan scored a magnificient 81 runs off 48 balls and remained unbeaten to propel the MI innings with skipper Sharma scoring 41 runs off 32 balls.
For DC, Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets while Khaleel Ahmed grabbed two.
In reply, DC chased down the target with 10 balls to spare, winning the match by four wickets. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifart made a strong start to put up a fifty run stand with Shaw scoring 38 and Seifert scoring 21 runs.
Lalit Yadav was the pick of the batters scoring an unbeaten 48 with four boundaries and two sixes. Axar Patel proved handy with the bat again scoring a handy 38 runs and guided the team to victory.
For MI, Basil Thampi, who plays domestic cricket for Kerala, nicked three wickets while Murugan Ashwin took two wickets and Tymal Mills got one.