Mizoram Official Government Holidays List for 2024
Mizoram Official Government Holidays List for 2024: Mizoram, with its lush greenery and warm communities, is a jewel in India's northeastern crown. This series delves into Mizoram's official government holidays for 2024, highlighting the cultural diversity and festive fervor that define the state. From religious observances to local traditions, we'll explore the occasions that shape Mizoram's calendar, offering a glimpse into the heart of this picturesque region.
List of Public Holidays in Mizoram in 2024
Restricted Holiday List During Calendar Year 2023
In 2023, each employee is allowed to take any 2 holidays of their choice from the list below. To do this, employees must request permission in writing beforehand. Generally, their superior officer, who can grant casual leave, will approve this request. However, in urgent government work situations, the employee may need to be present, and in such cases, leave might not be granted.