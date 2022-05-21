Wet Spell over Northwest and East India till May 24: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over northwest and east India till May 24.

IMD also mentioned that dust storm activity at isolated places, very likely over west Rajasthan between May 22 and 24. Meanwhile, strong surface winds with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour (kmph) has been predicted over Rajasthan on Saturday.

During the next 5 days, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

Areas including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, may have fairly widespread to widespread light and moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds.

There would be no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours across northwest India and the mercury would dip by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The weather department has also said that the rainfall will reach peak intensity on May 23.

Also Read: Assam: Flood-Hit People take shelter along Railway Tracks in Kampur