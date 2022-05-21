16-Year-Old Indian Grandmaster Beats Magnus Carlsen Again

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, the 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster (GM) defeated World Champion Magnus Carlsen on Friday for the second time in three months.

Rameshbabu defeated Carlsen in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. It was headed for a draw but a blunder from the world champion Magnus Carlsen resulted in his defeat.

However, despite the victory, the 16-year-old was not happy. After Carlsen’s blunder, he said, “I do not want to win that way!”