Modi, OpenAI & Reliance Intelligence Drive India’s Major Leap in Accessible AI

India is on the brink of a transformative technological revolution, implementing a multi-faceted strategy that aims to establish the nation as a democratic counterbalance in the global AI race. Key developments, including OpenAI’s expansion in Delhi, ChatGPT Go’s Rs 399 pricing model, the IndiaAI Mission’s infrastructure build-out, and substantial investments by Reliance Intelligence, underscore India’s push to democratize Artificial Intelligence.

This wave of initiatives echoes the democratization model of the Jio revolution, but with even higher stakes: making AI a mass-market utility for India’s 1.4 billion people while challenging the long-standing US-China dominance in AI governance.

The ChatGPT Go Breakthrough

OpenAI’s move to open its first Indian office in New Delhi highlights India as ChatGPT’s second-largest global market, where weekly active users have quadrupled over the past year. The choice of the capital, rather than a conventional tech hub, reflects a strategic decision: positioning within Delhi underscores the importance of policy frameworks in shaping India’s AI future, ensuring democratic oversight and inclusive access.

The launch of ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 per month marks a revolutionary pricing strategy, making advanced AI accessible to the country’s growing middle class. Integration with UPI payment systems removes traditional barriers, while offering ten times higher message limits and enhanced features compared to the free version.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s endorsement of OpenAI’s expansion highlights India’s leadership in digital public infrastructure and enterprise-scale AI adoption, emphasizing the strategic synergy between private innovation and public policy.

Reliance Intelligence : Bringing the Jio Model to AI

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Intelligence stands out as one of the boldest private-sector AI infrastructure projects worldwide, featuring gigawatt-scale, renewable energy-powered data centres in Jamnagar linked through Jio’s extensive digital network. Its partnership with Google Cloud to develop an AI-focused cloud region reflects Reliance’s strategy of blending global technological expertise with Indian sovereign infrastructure. This hybrid approach localizes advanced AI capabilities within Indian-controlled systems, balancing access to cutting-edge technology with national sovereignty.

The $100 million joint venture between Reliance Intelligence and Meta, leveraging open-source Llama models for enterprise AI solutions, is set to accelerate AI adoption across India’s diverse business landscape. With a 70-30 ownership structure, the venture ensures Indian control while tapping into Meta’s advanced capabilities, delivering ready-to-deploy solutions for sales, IT, customer service, and finance. Ambani likens this initiative to the Jio revolution, aiming to “deliver AI everywhere for every Indian,” positioning AI as a utility rather than a premium service.

Reliance’s partnership with Google Cloud to establish a cutting-edge, AI-focused cloud region in Jamnagar further illustrates its strategy of integrating global technological expertise with local infrastructure. The facility hosts Google Cloud’s AI hypercomputer and integrated AI stack—including generative AI models, development platforms, and AI-powered applications—creating a hybrid model that localizes international AI capabilities within Indian sovereign infrastructure. Powered by Reliance’s green energy initiatives, the Jamnagar facility demonstrates how sustainable, hyperscale AI development can be achieved.

Strategic Realignment

India’s position as the seventh-ranked country globally in AI innovation, while leading in workforce AI adoption, underscores its distinctive role in the global technology landscape. This achievement reflects not just adoption metrics but deep capabilities in AI implementation, adaptation, and increasingly, original innovation. With the AI sector projected to reach \$8 billion by 2025 and annual growth exceeding 40%, India has laid a strong economic foundation for sustained technological progress.

Beyond market performance, India’s strategic significance lies in shaping global AI governance frameworks that prioritize inclusive development over narrow commercial interests. The IndiaAI Mission, with a Rs 10,371.92 crore allocation over five years, represents more than infrastructure investment—it signals India’s commitment to AI sovereignty under democratic oversight. By May 30, 2025, the nation’s national computing capacity had surpassed 34,000 GPUs, creating one of the world’s largest AI infrastructures aimed at inclusive access rather than elite consumption. This robust infrastructure underpins India’s broader strategic objectives in AI governance and regional leadership.

The IndiaAI Mission’s four-pillar framework—democratizing computing access, improving data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, and attracting top AI talent—offers a comprehensive strategy for AI development that balances technological progress with social impact. With the deployment of 18,693 Graphics Processing Units, India now boasts one of the world’s most extensive AI compute infrastructures.

The mission has also established AI Centres of Excellence in healthcare, agriculture, and sustainable cities, led by premier institutions such as AIIMS, IIT Delhi, IIT Ropar, and IIT Kanpur. With a combined investment of Rs 990 crore over five years, these centres aim to develop scalable AI solutions to improve healthcare delivery, boost agricultural productivity, and advance urban sustainability.

On the global stage, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Tianjin Declaration marks a pivotal moment in AI governance. India, alongside China, Russia, and Central Asian nations, committed to collaborative AI development that challenges Western dominance. The declaration’s assertion that “all countries have equal rights to develop and use Artificial Intelligence” counters the concentration of AI power in wealthy Western nations and major American corporations.

Prime Minister Modi’s support for the SCO’s evolution to address contemporary challenges, including cybersecurity and AI governance, underscores India’s commitment to multilateral frameworks independent of Western-dominated institutions. Building on UN General Assembly resolutions for the SCO Cooperation Programme on AI Development, the declaration reflects emerging powers’ efforts to create alternative governance structures for new technologies. India’s strategic alignment with China on AI governance, despite ongoing border tensions, highlights the shared prioritization of technological sovereignty over conventional geopolitical disputes.

Democratic AI Governance: India’s Vision for a Global Alternative

India is emerging as a democratic alternative to China’s surveillance-driven AI model and the corporate-dominated ecosystem of the United States, marking a significant shift in global AI geopolitics. By prioritizing ethical governance, inclusive innovation, and multilateral collaboration, India offers a third pathway that resonates strongly with the Global South. This approach goes beyond technology policy, positioning India as a normative power in AI governance, exemplified by its presidency of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence in 2024.

India’s simultaneous collaboration with China through the SCO framework, while upholding democratic AI principles, reflects a sophisticated diplomatic balance. Both nations, representing over one-third of the global population, leverage their combined influence to shape AI governance frameworks that prioritize the interests of the Global South over Western-led institutions.

The country’s “AI for All” vision extends beyond domestic policy, emphasizing societal benefit over commercial profit or state surveillance. Initiatives such as BHASHINI, which develop multilingual AI capabilities, not only reflect India’s linguistic diversity but also serve as models for other multilingual societies. This approach contrasts sharply with the homogenizing tendencies of AI systems developed by established superpowers.

Practical applications in agriculture, healthcare, education, and governance demonstrate India’s alternative development pathway, providing developing nations with AI capabilities without compromising on surveillance or commercial interests. The focus on open-source AI further enables global capability sharing, independent of strategic or commercial dependencies on superpowers.

India’s multi-dimensional AI strategy—combining partnerships with OpenAI, affordable access models, sovereign infrastructure development, and strategic Eastern alliances—signals more than technological progress. It represents the rise of a democratic alternative to current AI development paradigms, challenging Western institutional dominance while maintaining democratic values. This dual approach uniquely positions India to shape global AI governance frameworks, balancing scale, influence, and ethical principles.

The success of this strategy will shape not only India’s technological future but also the prospects for democratic governance of AI on a global scale. By showing that AI can be developed at scale while ensuring inclusive access and ethical oversight, India is creating opportunities for meaningful participation in AI development, rather than merely consuming technologies created elsewhere. The next eighteen months will be pivotal, as the expansion of ChatGPT Go, the rollout of the IndiaAI Mission, and the deployment of Reliance Intelligence will serve as key indicators of whether India’s democratic AI model can achieve the effectiveness needed for lasting global influence.

Also Read: Open AI CEO Says Team "Needs Sleep" as Ghibli-Style Art Takes Over Internet