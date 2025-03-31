Open AI CEO Says Team "Needs Sleep" as Ghibli-Style Art Takes Over Internet

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has called for a pause as social media platforms are overwhelmed with AI-generated images mimicking Studio Ghibli’s signature style.

The surge comes following the release of OpenAI’s latest image-generation tool in ChatGPT, which allows users to create artwork inspired by the beloved hand-drawn animation studio. This tool has led to a flood of Studio Ghibli-style profile pictures, memes, and reimagined movie posters appearing across various online platforms.

Studio Ghibli, known for its dreamy and nostalgic worlds, has maintained a strong influence in animation for decades. Now, AI is making it easier than ever for users to recreate its aesthetic, raising concerns over originality and artistic integrity.

As the trend gained traction, Sam Altman took X to address the surge in AI-generated Studio Ghibli images. He asked users to "please chill on generating images", calling the demand "insane" and saying that the "team needs sleep".

When a user jokingly suggested firing the team responsible for the AI image generation feature, Sam Altman came to their defence.

"No thanks. In addition to building AGI, this team is on a trajectory to build the biggest website in the world from a cold start 2.33 years ago. Best team in the world." Altman responded on X. He acknowledged the challenges they faced, adding, “It’s just hard.”

To handle the surge in demand, OpenAI has implemented restrictions on image generation. Paid subscribers, including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Select users, will continue to have access. However, free-tier users, who previously had unlimited image-generation capacity, will now be restricted to three images per day.

When another user asked about updated timelines for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Sam Altman replied, “It will come sooner if you stop using our GPUs to make images."

On Thursday, Mr. Altman announced temporary rate limits, citing that the company's GPUs were overwhelmed by high demand. He reassured users that efforts were underway to improve the tool's efficiency, adding, "Hopefully it won't be long."

Despite the excitement, the rollout has faced challenges. OpenAI had to postpone free user access and address a bug that caused inconsistent image generation.

The day before announcing the restrictions, Mr. Altman joked about the irony of his journey—years spent developing super intelligence, only to wake up to hundreds of AI-generated, Ghibli-style versions of him. Embracing the trend, he even updated his profile picture to one of these AI-crafted illustrations.