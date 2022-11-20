Mother Diary Hikes Full-Cream Milk Price by Rs 1, Token Milk by Rs 2

Mother Dairy on Sunday said that it has decided to hike prices of full-cream milk by Rs 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre across the Delhi-NCR with effect from Monday.

This is the fourth hike in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy.

With the hike, the price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 63 per litre to Rs 64 per litre. However, the company has not revised the prices of full-cream milk sold in 500 ml packs.

The token milk (bulk vended milk) will be sold at Rs 50 per litre from tomorrow.

A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the decision was taken because of the hike in its procurement cost of raw milk from dairy farmers.

“This year, the entire dairy industry is witnessing a huge gap in the demand and supply of milk. Raw milk availability has been impacted due to the increased cost of feed and fodder, erratic monsoon, etc, putting stress on raw milk prices. The outgrowing consumption due to a boost in demand this year has led to much higher usage of commodities,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also informed that the price hike will be effective from November 21.