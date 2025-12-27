Muslim Community Holds Peaceful Protest in Raipur Against Police Action

A massive, peaceful yet strongly agitated protest was held in Raipur on Wednesday following the call of the City Siratunnabi Committee, opposing the police action carried out by Raipur city police on December 23, 2025. Hundreds of members of the Muslim community gathered at the protest site and raised serious objections to the manner in which the police operation was conducted.

Speakers at the dharna made it clear that the protest was not against the lawful duties of the police, but against what they described as inhuman, unilateral and fear-inducing methods adopted during the operation.

Details of the Incident

According to the speakers, at around 4:00 a.m. on December 23, Raipur city police allegedly picked up respected men, women, and especially elderly members of the Muslim community from their homes without any prior notice, summons or stated reason, and took them to police stations.

Despite the severe winter cold, women and elderly persons above the age of 70 years were reportedly transported in police vehicles as if they were hardened criminals. More than 150 individuals were subjected to this process and later released after mere document verification.

Protesters questioned why, if only verification was required, legal and dignified procedures such as notices or summons were not followed.

Statement by the Committee President

Addressing the gathering, City Siratunnabi Committee President Mohammad Sohel Sethi said:

“The Muslim community has always respected the law and will continue to cooperate with the administration. However, actions carried out without information, without procedure and aimed at creating fear go against the basic principles of democracy. Today, the uniform is beginning to symbolise fear instead of protection, which is deeply alarming.”

He further alleged that guidelines issued by the Women’s Commission, Human Rights Commission and the judiciary appeared to have been completely ignored.

Legal Perspective

Senior advocate Faisal Rizvi stated that under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and clear guidelines of the Supreme Court and High Courts, women and elderly persons cannot be detained at night or without valid grounds. He termed the incident a prima facie violation of constitutional rights and demanded an impartial, transparent and high-level inquiry into the matter.

Allegations of Targeted Action

Speakers at the protest alleged that the police action appeared selective and targeted, leading to fear and humiliation within the Muslim community. They clarified that the community was not opposed to questioning but deeply hurt by the method of questioning adopted.

Participation of Other Communities

Representatives from several other communities also joined the protest, expressing solidarity and calling for adherence to constitutional, peaceful and democratic means.

Conclusion

All speakers unanimously asserted that the Muslim community stands firmly with the Constitution, rule of law and democratic values, but any compromise on dignity, respect and fundamental rights will not be accepted under any circumstances.